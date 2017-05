A bomb went off after a Ariana Grande concert on Monday night killing 22 and injuring 59 others. The pop star had finished her concert and many were filing out of the stadium when a bomb set of by a suicide bomber went off killing 22, including children.

England officials report that this is the deadliest terror attack on British soil since the 2005 London bombings.

