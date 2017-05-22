Kev On Stage’s Anti-Romphim Prayer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Recently, the internet was captivated by the introduction of “Romphims,” or male rompers, by a clothing company. The debut sparked widespread debate about whether or not men should feel comfortable wearing this new style of clothing. Kev On Stage has made his opinion clear: he is definitely not on the Romphim train.
In fact, he’s got a few problems with how men choose to present themselves lately. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
