Love Talking: What It Means To Be Loved [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell explains that love is a word we use too lightly sometimes. We toss it around so much, that when it comes to people and humanity, it doesn’t carry the weight that it really should. She explains that you can tell the difference between a person who has been truly loved in a purer sense of the word, and someone who hasn’t.

When we don’t give it its true value and understand it’s power, we all lose. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

