Faith Walking: Don’t Forget To Remember [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that sometimes, her husband Warryn has to reminder her not to say “never.” Sometimes, when we’re mad, we accuse someone of “never” doing certain things for us, although they very well do these things. In that moment, we’re focusing on the bad, so the good stuff seems hard to recall.

Sometimes, we do the same thing to God. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

