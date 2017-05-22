Jermaine Dolly On Aiming To Put The Church Back In A Positive Light [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
Gospel artist and Philadelphia native Jermaine Dolly chats with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his single, “Come And Knock On Our Door,” and what inspired it. He talks about being the “Jesus guy” in the hood, and helping to be a mentor and confidant for people in the neighborhood who are curious about Jesus. He explains that many people are simultaneously as suspicious of the church as they interested in getting to know Jesus, so he talks about how he tries to address that in his music and in his ministry.

Jermaine also talks about his comedic side, the funny videos he posts online, and how being an only child has contributed to that side of his artistry. Plus, he shares what the endgame is for him in his career as a Gospel artist. Click on the audio player above to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

