Love Talking: Love Others How God Loves You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell explains how God commands us to love each other the same way he loves us. This means without conditions and all that other complicated stuff we tend to heap onto love and our understanding of it. But God’s love shouldn’t come with all of that extra chaos.

Erica reads some of God’s word that commands us to love, and discusses how we can use God’s love in our every day lives. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

