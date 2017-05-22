Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Don’t Mix Your Faith With Anything [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains why you can’t mix your faith with anything. Faith works best when it is pure and uninhibited by our fears and anxieties, or anything else you could possibly try to pair with it. God has plans for you and your future, and even when you are going through things, you have to keep your faith strong and in tact.

God needs your faith and belief in order to work for you. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

