Ericaism: You Cannot Redefine What God Designed [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell shares her initial discomfort with being called “First Lady” at church. She didn’t want to be associated with the negative examples of being a First Lady that she had seen before. But she realized over time that it was silly to try and redefine what is already there.

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica reads some scriptures and explains how she realized there was no sense in redefining God’s design. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: No Shortcuts For Greatness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: A Message For Songwriters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Don’t Worship Your Kids, Don’t Forget Your Husband [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]