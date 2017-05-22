Interest story
200,000 Pounds Of Hot Dogs Recalled Nationwide

Melissa Wade
Wait before you grill those Dogs…. Over 200,000 pounds of hot dogs have been recalled nationwide, according to a press release issued by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal. The following products are subject to recall:

  • 14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a “Use By” date of Aug. 19, 2017
  • 16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a “Use By” date of June 15, 2017

The products subject to the recall contain number “EST. 296” on the side of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received three complaints of metal objects in the beef frank product packages. The establishment notified FSIS on May 19, 2017.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Source WRAL.com

