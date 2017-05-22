National News
Home > National News

Watch As Sea Lion Pulls Girl Into Water

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
Concrete Pier with Street Lamp over the Sea and Sunrise Sky.

Source: by Chakarin Wattanamongkol / Getty

Here’s a lesson on , “Don’t feed the animals.”  Some tourist in British Columbia learned that the hard way after their little girl was bit and pulled into the water by a sea lion.

The videographer Michael Fujiwara says the sea lion was getting a lot of attention by popping his head out of the water.

He says the girl and her family came to the edge of the dock, and “Her family started feeding the animal and the sea lion started to become comfortable.”

Read more at CNN.com

You can see the rest on the video….

 

British Columbia , Sea Lion

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 weeks ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 3 weeks ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 1 month ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 1 month ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 1 month ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 1 month ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17