Roland Martin On The Power American People Have Against The Trump Administration [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Journalist and host of News One Now, Roland Martin, called up and talked with Erica Campbell about the Trump administration, which is under a lot of scrutiny right now. He explains why Donald Trump‘s abrupt firing of FBI director James Comey is a major red flag, and the possible legal trouble that Trump could be in.
Roland explains what we as regular American people should do about it, and why we actually do have some power in this situation. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Thousands Protest During #MillionsMarchNYC Against Police Brutality
1. Thousands march together on their way to the NYPD headquarters.Source:Twitter 1 of 17
2. Thousands gather near the NYPD headquarters.Source:Twitter 2 of 17
3. A protester holds up a sign to stop police brutality.Source:Splash 3 of 17
4. Kevin Liles, Russell Simmons, and Nas help lead the march in NYC.Source:Instagram 4 of 17
5. Protestors march up 5th Avenue.Source:Twitter 5 of 17
6. Thousands gather in Washington Square Park before marching uptown.Source:Instagram 6 of 17
7. Protestors lead by holding up a ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner.Source:Twitter 7 of 17
8. Picketed versions of the victims of police brutality are held up during the march.Source:Twitter 8 of 17
9. The Brooklyn Bridge gets shut down by protestors.Source:Twitter 9 of 17
10. A protestor holds up a focused ‘We Demand Justice’ signSource:Instagram 10 of 17
11. Santa Con participants face the interrupting protests happening through the streets.Source:Twitter 11 of 17
12. An artist participates in the protest through creative expression.Source:Splash 12 of 17
13. Thousands of different ethnicities and ages come together for the protests.13 of 17
14. Thousands gather in Washington Square Park before the march.Source:Instagram 14 of 17
15. A protestor marches while in chains.Source:Twitter 15 of 17
16. Thousands march up 5th Avenue.Source:Twitter 16 of 17
17. Thousands march up 5th Avenue towards Union Square.Source:Twitter 17 of 17