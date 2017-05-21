Roland Martin On The Power American People Have Against The Trump Administration [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Journalist and host of News One Now, Roland Martin, called up and talked with Erica Campbell about the Trump administration, which is under a lot of scrutiny right now. He explains why Donald Trump‘s abrupt firing of FBI director James Comey is a major red flag, and the possible legal trouble that Trump could be in.

Roland explains what we as regular American people should do about it, and why we actually do have some power in this situation. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

