True Hollywood Bible Stories: The Story Of Queen Vashti [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of the True Hollywood Bible Stories, GRIFF and Erica Campbell hilariously tell the story of Queen Vashti. While King Xerxes was giving a banquet, he commanded that she be brought before him to dance and be displayed for all of the nobles.

Queen Vashti, however, had other plans. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

