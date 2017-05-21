Entertainment News
#Blessed! Ronnie Devoe & Shamari Announce They Are Expecting Twins

There's going to be two new editions to New Edition.

The Light NC staff
2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Leon Bennett/BET / Getty


Beyoncé isn’t the only one expecting twins this year.

Ronnie Devoe and his wife, Shamari DeVoe, who is the lead singer of R&B group Blaque, took to Instagram to share that they are expecting two babies as well.

The BBD and New Edition singer shared, “SURPRISE!! Guess what we’re having? —> #TWINS!! <— That’s right, the DeVoe Twins are coming!! @ShamariDeVoe and I couldn’t be happier… We’ve been blessed with not 1, but 2 amazingly, incredible bundles of joy. GOD is so good!! We thank all of you for sending your prayers, well wishes and support! Keep it coming… Love you to Life…!”

Adorable!

Back in February, we reported that the couple announced that they were pregnant with their first child.

Congrats!

