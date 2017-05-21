Rep. Al Green Receives Racist Threats After Trump Impeachment Remarks

News One
Rep. Green was the first congressional member to call for Donald Trump’s impeachment on the House floor.

NewsOne Staff
Houston Congressman Al Green felt the brunt of racist backlash after calling for President Donald Trumps impeachment, reports the Houston Chronicle.

From the Houston Chronicle:

During a town hall meeting on Saturday, Congressman Al Green played recordings of threatening voicemail messages left for him after he demanded the impeachment of President Donald Trump on the House floor earlier this week. “You’ll be hanging from a tree,” one caller said.

The calls use graphic racial slurs, some calling Green the n-word. “You ain’t going to impeach anybody. Try it and we will lynch all of you,” said a caller.

Rep. Green was the first congressional member to call for Donald Trump’s impeachment on the House floor, reports the newspaper. According to the outlet, he says the threats do not intimidate him, and he will continue to fight to have Trump impeached.

SOURCE: Houston Chronicle

