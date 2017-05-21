Investigation Launched After Bronx Man Dies In Police Custody

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Investigation Launched After Bronx Man Dies In Police Custody

Andrew Kearse, 36, died on his way to the police station.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

The loved ones of Andrew Kearse, a 36-year-old man from the Bronx who died in police custody in Schenectady, are seeking justice and closure, reports the New York Daily News.

From the New York Daily News:

Kearse was visiting a friend on May 11 when Schenectady cops pulled him over for driving erratically. The father of nine, who was paroled 15 days earlier, dashed from his car and sprinted away from the officers, authorities said.

After a foot chase, he was collared and placed into a patrol car. On the way to the police station, Kearse lost consciousness after complaining of dizziness and difficulty breathing. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital, authorities said.

Although Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy blames a medical issue for the death, the state launched a probe into the incident, reports the outlet.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

‘I Can’t Breathe:” Another Black Man Dies Begging For Air In Police Custody

Mentally Ill Black Man Dies In Police Custody In Pasadena, California

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

26 photos Launch gallery

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Continue reading 30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 weeks ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 3 weeks ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 1 month ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 1 month ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 1 month ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 1 month ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17