Chicago Police Announce New Use Of Deadly Force Policy

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announced Wednesday that the department is overhauling its use of deadly force policy to emphasize de-escalation, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

All police officers in the department will retrain by 2018 through an e-learning course and 12 hours of additional training.

Johnson said the new policy was driving internally—not motivated by a federal probe that found systemic constitutional violations, including racial bias and the use of force.

The police chief said his department is learning from the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald, 17, by a White police officer. Massive protests erupted when a court ordered the police to release a video, which showed Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting the unarmed teen 16 times as he walked away.

Johnson said that incident “may have given us the springboard to move forward and change some things.”

