What Are The Odds Of Pres. Donald Trumps’ Impeachment?

Melissa Wade
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump's Rally in Mobile Alabama

The latest bombshell from fired FBI Director James Comey claims President Trump asked him to “let go” of an investigation into his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Also reports claim that Trump had shared classified intelligence with top Russian officials at a meeting last week.

Now more Democrats are calling for, and Republicans are thinking about the possible impeachment of the President.

Although reports say that it would be a hard and long process, some are making moves to get the process started.

Congressman Al Green is the latest Democrat to call for the impeachment of Mr Trump over the way the president sensatationally fired Mr Comey.

Amid the mounting controversy, leading Republican John McCain has said: ”I think it’s reaching the point where it’s of Watergate size and scale.”

Watch Congressman Al Green call for Trump’s impeachment

