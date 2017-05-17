Rev. Barber’s Poor People’s Campaign To Tackle Racism, Poverty & Militarism

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Rev. Barber’s Poor People’s Campaign To Tackle Racism, Poverty & Militarism

The Rev. William J. Barber discusses his efforts to revive the Poor People's Campaign with Roland Martin on NewsOne Now

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

The Rev. William J. Barber has been a longstanding champion of the poor and disenfranchised in North Carolina as the state president of the NAACP, but last week he stepped down from the position to revive Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s Poor People’s Campaign in 2018.

What we’re doing is called a Poor People’s Campaign national call for moral revival. Dr. King in ’68 said that we needed a revolution of values when it came to racism, poverty, and militarism,” the Rev. Barber told Roland Martin on a recent segment of NewsOne Now. “We are saying today we need a revival when it comes to the issues of systemic racism that are still very real, this issue of systemic poverty, the war economy, and national morality,” said Rev. Barber.but shared with new efforts 

 

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss Rev. Barber’s renewed activism efforts in the clip above.

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: Wrongfully Convicted Baseball Player Jimmie Gardner Speaks To Roland Martin

Charles Kinsey May Soon Get Justice As Police Brutality Cases Continue To Mount

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 weeks ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 3 weeks ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 4 weeks ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 4 weeks ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 4 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 1 month ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17