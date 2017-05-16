Bill Cosby’s Daughters Release Statements On ‘The Breakfast Club’

‘s daughters took to the radio to speak on the charges against their father.

The Breakfast Club had a huge surprise for listeners todays as Charlamagne Tha God announced that the Cosby family had personally reached out to him for assistance.

Bill’s daughters, Ensa and Erinn, wanted to have their say about how the media has been treating him ahead of his trial next month. Bill is charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman named Andrea Constand, and his girls are upset that their father may be fighting against public opinion in order to get a fair trial.



“The accusations against my father have been one-sided from the beginning. When he tried to defend himself, he was sued in civil court,” Ensa said. “I’ve seen the accusations become more horrific and extreme with time and I’ve witnessed my father’s reputation and legendary works be dismissed without any proof.”

Like many fans, Ensa believes that Bill might be getting harsher treatment over the accusations against him because he’s Black. “I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes that are alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal,” she asserted.

“The media created the story and the outcome before any court will ever test the claims,” Ensa added, noting that there is a distinct double standard in the treatment between Black men and White men accused of rape. “My father has been publicly lynched in the media.”

For her part, an emotional Erinn admitted that although she and Bill have not always seen eye-to-eye, she doesn’t believe that her father is capable of the crimes he’s accused of.

“Over the last few years, my family has been forced to sit down and watch as our father has been attacked in the media,” Erinn said. “I love my father and always have and always will. I believe in his innocence and I know how he values me.”

Bill himself was so grateful for the airtime that he reached out to The Breakfast Club to assess his appreciation.

