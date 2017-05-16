‘Stand Up:’ Kamala Harris Encourages Howard University Grads During Commencement

California Senator Kamala Harris encouraged graduates at Howard University to “stand up” Saturday during the college’s commencement ceremony over the weekend, reports The Huffington Post.

“And it’s a fight to determine whether we are willing to stand up for our deepest values,” she said. “Because let’s be clear — we are better than this.”

Harris also accepted the President’s Medal of Achievement during the ceremony, reports NBC News.

SOURCE: The Huffington Post, NBC News

