Ericaism: No Shortcuts For Greatness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about shortcuts, and why they ultimately don’t work. She opens up about tending to rely on her “good genes” and Spanx when it comes to losing weight. These shortcuts, however, while passable, will never get her to where she really wants to be in her weight goals.

It’s about putting in the work. And how much work you put in will translate to what you receive from it. Erica reads some passages from the bible that spell this out more thoroughly. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

