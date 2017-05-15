Local
African American Dance Ensemble Founder Chuck Davis Passes

Melissa Wade
Dr. Charles “Chuck” Davis, the longtime leader of Durham-based and internationally renowned African American Dance Ensemble, has died at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer.

The African American Dance Ensemble posted on its Facebook page Sunday, May 14…. “It is with great sadness, and with the utmost love and respect to the Dancer for Peace, that we announce the transitioning of the one and only, BABA CHARLES “CHUCK” DAVIS.”

Davis traveled to Africa many times in his life to study with leading artists, according to BAM. Davis founded the Chuck Davis Dance Company in New York in 1968 and the African American Dance Ensemble in Durham in 1983.

Memorial services have not yet been planned.

Source ABC 11

 

