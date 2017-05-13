New Version Of ‘Sandra Bland Act’ Receives Criticism From Her Family

New Version Of ‘Sandra Bland Act’ Receives Criticism From Her Family

Sharon Cooper, Bland’s sister, says the revised legislation "painfully misses the mark."

NewsOne Staff
The Sandra Bland Act, a piece of legislation introduced in March that was designed to combat racial profiling and hold police officials accountable for their actions, has received criticism from Bland’s sister for being weakened, reports the Associated Press.

From the Associated Press:

A leaner “Sandra Bland Act” enters the home stretch of the Texas Legislature far from the sweeping package of police accountability and anti-racial profiling measures originally filed in March. In the face of opposition from law enforcement groups and Republicans, the bill was drastically slimmed down and now mostly focuses on better jail trailing and mental health care access.

“What the bill does in its current state renders Sandy invisible,” said Sharon Cooper, Bland’s older sister, in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday night. “It’s frustrating and gut-wrenching.”

According to the outlet the bill, which was passed through the Senate, will now have to be cleared by the House before it is adjourned by the legislature later this month.

SOURCE: MSN, Associated Press

