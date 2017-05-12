GRIFF’s Prayer For Candy Crush Addiction [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF wanted to talk about addiction. In particular, he wanted to talk about the addictiveness of the popular game “Candy Crush.” Anyone who has done in before can tell you that downloading the Candy Crush app to your phone can cause you to end up playing Candy Crush every spare moment you have!

Plus, as GRIFF mentions, after a certain level, Candy Crush ain’t completely free to play anymore. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

