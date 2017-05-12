Radio One
New Music: Chris Searcy & King Kanja Have Your Soundtrack For The "Weekend"

Jennifer Hall
Just in time for the weekend! New music from Chris Searcy and King Kanja drops today. Titled “Weekend,” this one promises to be the soundtrack for all your Saturdays and Sundays this summer. The song is currently available on all digital outlets.

Check out Searcy’s verse on the new single:


The music video was shot in beautiful Miami, Florida and will be released on May 25. It features Kanja and Searcy on a boat with the Miami skyline as the backdrop. See behind the scenes footage of the shoot:

