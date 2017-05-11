Leaked Steve Harvey Memo To Talk Show Staff: ‘Do Not Approach Me’

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Leaked Steve Harvey Memo To Talk Show Staff: ‘Do Not Approach Me’

The talk show host told "Entertainment Tonight" that he was not going to apologize for his tone and tenor and stressed that he was only asking for some space on set.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Steve Harvey - Family Fued Live

Source: @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc. / @IAmGWoods/Radio One Inc.


When it comes to building a positive personal persona, 2017 hasn’t really been Steve Harvey’s best year.

First, there was a bizarre series of praise and support for Donald Trump—which sparked serious backlash—and then it was reported this week that he allegedly fired his entire Chicago staff as he moved his production to Los Angeles. Now, a recently leaked memo shows the talk show host being a total diva.

According to Variety, Harvey has been accused of telling his staff “not to talk to him” without an appointment or even stop him in the hallway to speak to him. Apparently the only proper way to talk is by scheduling an appointment first.

“Do not come to my dressing room unless invited….Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly,” it said.

“Do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.”

Sources told Variety that the email was sent to Harvey’s Chicago staff before the start of the fifth season of talk show, “Steve Harvey,” last fall.

Twitter had a lot to say about Harvey’s tone:

https://twitter.com/gashwigo/status/862792341190565888

Others understood where the 60-year-old was coming from:

Harvey later confirmed and clarified his email.

“I could not find a way to walk from the stage to my dressing room, to sit in my makeup chair, to walk from my dressing room to the stage or to just sit and have lunch without somebody just walking in,” he explained to Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier.  

“I’ve always had a policy where, you know, you can come and talk to me — so many people are great around here, but some of them just started taking advantage of it.”

He continued: “I’m in the hallway, I’m getting ambushed by people with friends that come to the show and having me sign this and do this. I just said, ‘Wait a minute.’ And in hindsight, I probably should’ve handled it a little bit differently.”

He also refused to apologize for his tone and tenor.

“I just didn’t want to be in this prison anymore where I had to be in this little room, scared to go out and take a breath of fresh air without somebody approaching me, so I wrote the letter. “I don’t apologize about the letter, but it’s kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man,” he concluded.

BEAUTIES: Do you believe Harvey has a point or was the memo just plain rude?

SOURCE: Variety; Entertainment Tonight

RELATED NEWS:

#TheSunkenPlace: Steve Harvey Says Trump Is Keeping His Promises

This Is What Happens When You Scratch Jada Pinkett Smith’s Car

First Trailer For ‘Girl’s Trip,’ Starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith And Regina Hall, Arrives

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 7 days ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 weeks ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 3 weeks ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 3 weeks ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 3 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 4 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 month ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17