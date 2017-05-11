‘Donald Trump Loves Dictators:’ Roland Martin Examines James Comey Firing

This week, all eyes have been on Washington with the announcement that President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Roland Martin invited New Jersey Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman to NewsOne Now to delve in deeper into the machinations behind Comey’s firing just days before he was set to testify at a Senate hearing about the president’s campaign alleged ties to Russia.

Watson Coleman, the vice ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, told Martin that while she was not fond of Comey, Trump’s reasons for the firing appear to have motives beyond the mishandling the email controversy surrounding Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

“I’m not a fan of Comey, but what I do believe is that A, it was terrible the way the president did this, B, I have no reason to believe, even though I don’t agree with the way Comey handled certain things, that he wasn’t doing an independent investigation, and C, I just think this is the way Donald Trump tries to deflect attention away from the fact that his is a corrupt administration, he is at the center of the corruption, and that we, the American people, need to have answers,” said Rep. Watson Coleman.

Joining Martin on the NewsOne Now panel was Republican Party consultant Shermichael Singleton; Howard University chair of Afro-American Studies; professor Greg Carr; and Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies president, Spencer Overton. The gentleman engaged in a spirited discussion, echoing Congresswoman Watson Coleman’s assertion that this appears to be a ploy by President Trump to get the heat off his tail regarding Russia.

“Donald Trump constantly praised Vladimir Putin, loves what dictators do and that’s what you’re seeing right here. Donald Trump cannot be trusted, and not only that, it’s shameful. They’ve already decided that they’re not going to send Sean Spicer out to the media, they’re going to see out Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and this is one, if you’re the president and you love media, you must address the American people,” Martin said.

