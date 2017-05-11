Radio One Is Now Officially Urban One

Radio One Is Now Officially Urban One

After being in business for more than 35 years, Radio One, Inc., the multi-media company founded with one radio station, is now officially Urban One.

According to a statement, Urban One will continue to provide integrated content through its iconic brands and platforms—TV One, Radio One, Reach Media, iOne Digital and One Solution.

The name change was made official on May 5, commemorating the 18th anniversary of its IPO, when the company went public.

“More than 35 years ago, we proudly began representing Black culture by lifting our voices boldly, courageously and unapologetically,” said CEO Alfred C. Liggins III. “Urban One’s mission is to enhance and maintain our position as the largest distributor of urban content in the country.”

Through its various platforms, Urban One’s national reach touches 59 million households, 22 million listeners, 40 million video streams, 20 million unique visitors and 5 million app starts.

