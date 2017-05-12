Ohio Mother Says 8-Year-Old Son Was Bullied Before Committing Suicide

The mother of 8-year-old Gabriel Taye recently said that her son was viciously bullied at a Cincinnati, Ohio elementary school before he took his own life in January, reports ABC2 Baltimore.

School surveillance video shows Gabriel Taye being thrown against a wall by another child in a bathroom entrance… https://t.co/ot502AVie8 — Thus Spake (@thus_spake) May 11, 2017

From ABC2 Baltimore:

Gabe Taye hanged himself from his bunk bed with a tie in January. His mom claims there is proof that he was bullied at school.

The family’s attorney [Jennifer Branch] says there is video of Gabe being attacked by another student in the boys bathroom [at Carson Elementary School] and lost consciousness.

Branch added that there are concerns that more violence is going on at Carson, reports WLWT Cincinnati.

SOURCE: ABC2 Baltimore, WLWT Cincinnati

