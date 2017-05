Tina Campbell Congratulates Erica & GRIFF On One Year Of “Get Up!” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tina Campbell called up and chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF to celebrate one year of the morning show. She and Erica joined forces to answer some questions about Mary Mary from the listeners. Then, Tina gave a warm and heartfelt one-year-anniversary congratulations to GRIFF and Erica, and talks about how much she has enjoyed the show and how they work together!

Follow @GetUpErica

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Tina & Erica Campbell Talk About The Humble Beginnings Of Mary Mary [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tina Campbell Explains Why Nothing Should Be “Too Deep” For Christians [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Ericaism: Tina Campbell On The Importance Of Speaking God’s Word Over Your Life [EXCLUSIVE]