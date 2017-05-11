Get Up Erica
GRIFF & Erica Campbell Take A Hilarious Look Back At The “Get Up Calls” Of The Last Year [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
During the first year of “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell,” there is a lot of trial and error as Erica Campbell & GRIFF figure out what segments on the show they should continue doing regularly. One of the segments that they gave a good honest shot at was the “Get Up Calls.”

Ultimately, Erica & GRIFF decided not to go ahead with the “Get Up Call” segment, for hilarious reasons. Click on the audio player to hear some of them in this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

