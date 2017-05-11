Erica Campbell & GRIFF Are Hype About “Get Up! Mornings” 1-Year Milestone [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

GRIFF and Erica Campbell have officially been doing “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” for a whole year! They are so psyched to have made it through to this milestone, and hype to keep going.

Follow @GetUpErica

Check out this adorable exclusive video of the two of them celebrating their monumental moment, in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Erica Campbell & GRIFF Talk About The Friendship They Developed Over The Last Year [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell & GRIFF On What They Hope Listeners Take Away From The Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell & GRIFF Celebrate One Year Of “Get Up! Mornings” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]