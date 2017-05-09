Faith Walking: A Winner’s Mentality [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that there is something special about a “good winner.” Some people win sloppily, or just barely, but others work and prepare to win. It is important to cultivate a winner’s mentality; to take in things that motivate you, to ignore the whispers of the enemy and stand on the word of God.

It’s a positive attitude that can lead you to the win. But there is work that goes into instilling that attitude in oneself, as well as maintaining it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

