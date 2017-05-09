Love Talking: A God-Designed Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell recalls when she started falling in love with love. She talks about watching her parents be lovey-dovey with each other, holding hands and whatnot, and absolutely adoring the sight of it. Then, she talks about the little moments of love she experienced in pre-school, middle school and high school, and how warped those ideas of love really weird.

She explains that as she grew and matured, she began to understand the difference between those misinterpretations of love and God-designed love. God-designed love is based on something bigger than just us as individuals. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

