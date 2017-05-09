Ericaism: Take The Reprimand [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell asks, can you stand the reprimand? Not many people enjoy being told when they have done something wrong. But the bible actually says that those who hate correction are “stupid.” While most of us have trouble swallowing criticism, it is unwise to avoid it or hate it.

At the end of the day, we just have to receive it, because that’s how we get better. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

