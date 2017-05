Some sweets for you sweet mom! Just in time for Mother’s Day… Listen this week for your chance to win a Mother’s Day Swizzle Bouquet from Edible Arrangements – 6588 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh.

Also get qualified for the Grand Prize drawing for your chance to win a $500 gift card to Crabtree Valley Mall.

Happy Mother’s Day!!!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: