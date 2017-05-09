ACLU Lawsuit Says Cops Are Guilty Of Racially Profiling Black Residents In Mississippi County

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

ACLU Lawsuit Says Cops Are Guilty Of Racially Profiling Black Residents In Mississippi County

Ten black residents, who are case plaintiffs, said they were illegally searched, detained, or arrested by county sheriff's officials.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

A new lawsuit filed Monday said that Black residents in one majority-White Mississippi county are illegally targeted by police officers during traffic stops and searches, reports CBS News.

From CBS News:

The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi on Monday sued the sheriff’s department in the Jackson suburb of Madison County. The suit seeks a court order against policies it says create unequal treatment of black and white people. It also seeks a civilian board to review complaints against the department.

Ten black residents — men and women ages 27 to 62 — are plaintiffs in the case. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs say they were illegally searched, detained, or arrested by county sheriff’s officials while commuting to work, driving in their neighborhoods, or spending time at home.

Plaintiffs are seeking a judgment declaring that the officers’ policies are unconstitutional as well as compensatory and punitive damages, reports The Huffington Post.

SOURCE: CBS NewsThe Huffington Post

SEE ALSO:

Court Must Dismiss Police Lawsuits Against Marilyn Mosby

DOJ: Baltimore Police Regularly Violate Constitutional Rights, Use Excessive Force Against Blacks

National March Against Police Violence in DC [PHOTOS]

28 photos Launch gallery

National March Against Police Violence in DC [PHOTOS]

Continue reading National March Against Police Violence in DC [PHOTOS]

National March Against Police Violence in DC [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 4 days ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 weeks ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 3 weeks ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 3 weeks ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 3 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 4 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 month ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17