News One
Home > News One

Iyanla Vanzant Talks New Season of ‘Fix My Life,’ Recounts Real Story Behind Turbulent Episode With DMX [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to Join Our Text Club

Iyanla Vanzant is no holds barred, but that’s what we love about her! In her recent interview with April Watts, she dished on the theme for the new season of OWN’s Fix My Life, and also took a trip down memory lane, recounting what happened behind the scenes of an old, turbulent episode with DMX.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In between discussing her new ventures, including the upcoming release of the hardcopy version of her audiobook Trust, she also shared info on her personal development program in Maryland (innervisionsworldwide.com).

Press play up top!


The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 4 days ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 weeks ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 3 weeks ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 3 weeks ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 3 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 4 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 month ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17