Faith Walking: Let Today Worry About Today [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell reads a passage from the bible that reminds us that “each day is its own trouble.” Today is today; there is no point in worrying about our worries. You can and should prepare and plan for tomorrow, but you can do that without worrying. Take care of what you have control over, but the rest, just let go.

Besides, tomorrow is not even promised. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive video from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

