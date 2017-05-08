Faith Walking: When My Band Came [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, two of Erica Campbell‘s band members came through to the Get Up! studio. Leonard Tribbett is Erica’s drummer. And Richard Smith, her keyboard player, has been with both her as a solo act, as well as Mary Mary, for the last ten years. Leonard talks about why he loves watching audiences experience an Erica Campbell concert, and loving the camaraderie between everyone onstage.

Erica speaks about knowing she can count on Leonard and Richard, along with the rest of the guys in the band and her background singers, to support her onstage and off, and to uphold a respectful reputation for all of them. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

