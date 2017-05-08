Ericaism: Get Out! Get The Help And Healing That You Need! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
Alma G. Davis spoke with Erica Campbell about her work with domestic violence, and the stats and important information surrounding it. Inspired by their conversation, Erica implored anybody who might be suffering through abuse to get out of the situation. It can be really difficult for someone in that situation to remove themselves from it, but Erica explains that getting out and getting help as soon as possible is the right thing to do.

Plus, GRIFF shares some of his thoughts on domestic violence, which he witnesses growing up and subsequently made a decision about breaking the cycle. Abuse is not love, and certainly not what God wants for you. And no matter how few your options might seem, there is a place out there waiting to receive you with open arms. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this crucial message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

