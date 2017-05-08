Ericaism: It’s A Blessing To Give [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell was inspired by one of GRIFF‘s “Mr. Griffin” messages on the show. She recalls a book she read a little while ago called The Blessed Life, written by Robert Morris. In this book he explains why giving is an important act that blesses the giver, and that giving was designed to bless us in that way.

For that reason, we can’t stop giving just because we think we can’t afford it. Especially because, as Erica highlights, “God is great at multiplication.” Check out exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

