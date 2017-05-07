Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Tea Talk’ At BFF: Terry Crews Talks Diversity In Hollywood, The Lethal Ladies ‘Step’ Into Our Heart

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders report live from the pre-award show red carpet on Day 3 of the Bentonville Film Festival.

MORE FROM THE BENTONVILLE FILM FESTIVAL:

We’re Going To The Bentonville Film Festival

BFF Day 1: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Bentonville Film Festival With ‘Tea Talk’ Hosts Rae & Shamika

BFF Day 2: Aisha Tyler & Brandice Daniel Discuss The Importance Of Diversity

‘Tea Talk’ At BFF: Aisha Tyler On Making Her Feature Film Directorial Debut With ‘Axis’

BFF Day 3: Terry Crews Talks Female Empowerment + The Lethal Ladies Of ‘Step’

 

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 3 days ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 1 week ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 3 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 3 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 month ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17