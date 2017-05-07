Hundreds Mourn The Loss Of Jordan Edwards At Texas Funeral

News One
Hundreds Mourn The Loss Of Jordan Edwards At Texas Funeral

Edwards, 15, was described as someone who had a “humble and loving spirit."

NewsOne Staff
Scores of people gathered at the Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church in Texas on Saturday to pay their final respects to Jordan Edwards—a 15-year-old Black student-athlete who was fatally shot by a White police officer on April 29, reports the Dallas News.

From the Dallas News:

About 800 people packed the church Saturday for a moving, spiritual celebration of a 15-year-old recalled as an ardent athlete and committed student, “with a humble and loving spirit.”

The 2 1/2-hour, open-casket service was punctuated by rousing interludes from a swaying gospel choir that prompted clapping and raised hands among the rows packed with bow-tied children, teens in football jerseys and women in Sunday hats.

According to the outlet, amongst those who were in attendance for Edwards’ funeral included Mesquite High Principal Kevin Samples and other educators from his school, Balch Springs Mayor Carrie Marshall, and gospel singer Kirk Franklin.

SOURCE: Dallas News

