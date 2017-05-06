Legendary Lip Sync: Zendaya Does Pristine Bruno Mars Impression [VIDEO]

may have just pulled off one of the most epic moments in Lip Sync Battle history.

This is Zendaya.

This is

You can tell the difference, right? We thought we could, too, until today.

A preview for the upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle made us do a double take as Zendaya pulled off such a flawless impression of Bruno that we were 1,000 percent sure we were just watching him perform 24K Magic.

This ranks right up there with that timebrought outanddressed as

Based on this clip alone, there’s no way Zendaya’s not winning this showdown against her Spider-Man Homecoming co-star Tom Holland. You can watch her entire performance Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on MTV.

