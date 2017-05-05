Chicago Lawmakers Want Police Armed With More Powerful Weapons

Chicago Lawmakers Want Police Armed With More Powerful Weapons

Rival gangs are increasingly using assault rifles against each other and the police.

The Light NC staff
Four Chicago aldermen are calling for a better armed police force, following the shooting of two Chicago cops with assault rifles, WBEZ reports.

On Tuesday, suspected gang members shot and wounded two plainclothes officers on the city’s South Side. Investigators recovered more than a dozen bullets from the scene.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said rival gangs on the South Side are increasingly using AR-15 assault rifles, the outlet reported.

The lawmakers—Christopher Taliaferro, Anthony Napolitano, Edward Burke and Willie Cochran—will submit a plan to the City Council that would authorize spending to hire retired Chicago police officers or retired federal agents to train the police force.

Napolitano told the Associated Press that Chicago officers are currently allowed to carry semi-automatic rifles if they’re trained and certified. However, there is an insufficient number of trainers.

The alderman said his brother received assault rifle training in the Marines, but it took him more than two years to obtain high-powered weapon certification as a Chicago police officer.

SOURCE:  WBEZ, Associated Press

