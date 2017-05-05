Stevie’s Fight to See Mom

Steve Kennedy, 25, was born with Spina Bifidia. Not deterred by his paralysis, Steve, affectionately known as Stevie, has poured his heart into being independent, self-sufficient and strong. Despite being robbed of his sight nearly ten years ago, Stevie still has passion for playing piano and his beloved sport, baseball. That passion has never subsided. Sure, Stevie has difficult days. With some Spina Bifidia cases there are bouts with seizures and bodily functions. Still, Stevie perseveres. Now Stevie, his parents, Rick and Cathy Rogers, along with a host of family, friends and supporters are fighting to restore his sight. It’s been almost ten years that Stevie has seen his mom Cathy. But the good news is, there’s hope. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Rick and Cathy Rogers about Steve Kennedy’s compelling story.
