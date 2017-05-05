National
Home > National

Stevie’s Fight to See Mom

Tami LaTrell
Leave a comment

Rick and Cathy Rogers

Source: Ron Holland / Ron Holland


Steve Kennedy, 25, was born with Spina Bifidia.  Not deterred by his paralysis, Steve, affectionately known as Stevie, has poured his heart into being independent, self-sufficient and strong.  Despite being robbed of his sight nearly ten years ago, Stevie still has passion for playing piano and his beloved sport, baseball. That passion has never subsided. Sure, Stevie has difficult days. With some Spina Bifidia cases there are bouts with seizures and bodily functions. Still, Stevie perseveres. Now Stevie, his parents, Rick and Cathy Rogers, along with a host of family, friends and supporters are fighting to restore his sight.  It’s been almost ten years that Stevie has seen his mom Cathy. But the good news is, there’s hope.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Rick and Cathy Rogers about Steve Kennedy’s compelling story.

 

 


 

 

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 3 hours ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 1 week ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 weeks ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 3 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 month ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17