IAmAPreExistingCondition: Twitter Blasts GOP For Passing Cruel Health Care Bill

On Thursday, the Republican led House of Representatives passed the GOP health-care-reform bill in a 217-213 vote. And boy did they celebrate with beer and boasting as they are now one step closer to repealing Obamacare.
But what the GOP didn’t want to share with the public was that their cruel and unusual bill added a new amendment that gives states the right to allow health insurance companies to deny people coverage for pre-existing conditions—and what they count as these types of conditions will blow your mind.
According to New York Magazine, under the MacArthur-Meadows Amendment in the American Health Care Act, having a history of sexual assault, a C-section, postpartum depression and surviving domestic violence are all deemed pre-existing conditions. Translation: Being a woman is a pre-existing condition despite the bill clearly saying, “Nothing in this Act shall be construed as permitting health insurance issuers to discriminate in rates for health insurance coverage by gender.”
“This is the worst bill for women’s health in a generation,” Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards said of the AHCA in a press release.
“This disastrous legislation once again makes being a woman a pre-existing condition… Alarm bells should be ringing in every house across America.”
The AHCA also goes against what Trump promised concerned Americans last week:
In addition, other pre-existing conditions include: Anxiety, cancer, being transgender, endometriosis, heart conditions, HIV/AIDS, back sprain, diabetes, gout and much more. Ironically erectile disfunction is missing from the list:
Naturally Twitter lashed out at #45 and Congress for voting on and passing a bill that could potentially take away health care from tens of millions of vulnerable Americans. Folks (myself included) flocked to social media to express our anger and concern of what will happen if the Senate passes this bill:
Using #IAmAPreExistingCondition, others shared their powerful stories about their own illnesses:
Guess winning is more important to Trump than saving the actual lives on the people he swore he would protect. #ResistYall
