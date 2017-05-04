Lifestyle
Breaking: House Passes Bill To Repeal and Replace The Affordable Care Act

The bill passed the House with 217 votes, and will now move on to the Senate.

The Light NC staff
On Thursday House members voted to repeal and replace President Obama’s signature health care plan, the Affordable Care Act.

The measure, called the American Health Care Act, passed with a vote of 217-213, signifying a win for President Trump’s administration and members of the GOP. Zero House Democrats voted in favor of the bill, while 20 GOP members voted against it.

In March, Republican leadership cancelled a vote on the bill once it became clear a path to obtain votes proved impossible. But on Wednesday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced plans to vote after a meeting with Speaker Paul Ryan.

Critics argue that the GOP helmed bill will eliminate coverage for 24 million, increase premiums for older Americans and could possibly do away with exemptions for people with pre-existing conditions.

The bill will now move to the Senate floor, where it will face a tough battle, most importantly focusing on the changes in coverage for Medicaid holders. Voting is not expected to begin until June, after the Congressional Budge Office releases numbers on the AHCA, according to reporting by Washington Post reporter Paige Cunningham.

Members of the GOP have fought for several years to abolish the ACA, even as numerous notable health organizations and officials spoke against repealing the mandate.

This is a developing story.

SOURCE: Mic, The New York Times

