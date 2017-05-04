Black Teen Earns Bachelor’s Degree Before Getting High School Diploma

Black Teen Earns Bachelor’s Degree Before Getting High School Diploma

Raven Osborne, once identified as learning disabled, began taking college courses as a high school freshman.

The Light NC staff
An 18-year-old Indiana student will receive her college degree on May 5—more than two weeks before walking on stage in her cap and gown to get her high school diploma, CBS News reports.

Raven Osborne attends the 21st Century Charter High School in Gary, where students must take college classes on a college campus to graduate. Some of Raven’s classmates have earned associate’s degrees, but she will be the first at her high school to earn a four-year degree.

It’s an amazing accomplishment for a student who was once considered a slow learner.

“When I was younger, I was labeled with a learning disability, but my mother always told me I could do whatever I wanted to do in life,” she told the Chicago Tribune.

The Big Ten Network reported that Raven earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in secondary education from Purdue University Northwest, a journey that began in her high school freshman year at a local community college.

She plans to return to 21st Century Charter High School in the fall to teach.

SOURCE:  CBS News, Big Ten Network, Chicago Tribune

